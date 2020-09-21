DENVER (CBS4) – A non-profit nursing home, serving older and low-income Coloradans, is asking for financial help. Catholic sisters at Little Sisters of the Poor Mullen Home for the Aged say the decades-old elevators are constantly breaking down — sometimes trapping residents inside.

“They’re constantly not working,” said Sister Joseph Marie Cruz. “It is difficult to get parts because they are so antiquated and lately it’s been really terrible.”

The facility has been in west Denver for nearly 104 years. According to Sister Joseph Marie, two of the four elevators are more than 60 years old and the other two are nearly 40 years old.

While the elevators had issues before 2020, the sisters say they’ve recently gotten worse and added to an already stressful, pandemic-complicated year. When they’re lucky, the elevators break down before anyone gets on, but this summer, sisters have found themselves stuck in-between floors for hours.

Recently, a resident also got stuck in an elevator as it went up and down the three floors five different times.

“The residents get stuck in the elevator and they get so nervous,” said Sister Joseph Marie. “It could cause a heart attack or something.”

Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the sisters can’t leave to beg, which they typically do to bring in donations, so Henrietta Gilreath-Miller is doing it for them. She recently set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $225,000 needed to replace all four elevators.

“I try to make sure that I can meet their needs, but this is something that’s beyond anything that I can provide,” said Gilreath-Miller.

For her, getting new elevators means her mother, Margaret Gilreath, a resident at the home, will never have to experience what others have.

“They need the help to help preserve some of their mental health, because if you’re getting stuck and getting claustrophobic, that’s not a good thing,” Gilreath-Miller said.

Sister Joseph Marie knows $225,000 is a tough ask, but it’s an amount the group can’t afford on its own.

“We know it’s a terrible time to ask for funds,” he said.

Like always, she has faith help will come. In fact, trusting in divine providence is what the sisters do best, she said.

“If God wills it, it will be accomplished,” Sister Joseph Marie said. “If God wills the residents will be safe, it will be accomplished.”

If you want to help, you can visit GoFundMe page and donate: www.gofundme.com/