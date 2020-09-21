AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department on Monday night publicly identified Officer Mikaela M. Lakin as the motorcyclist who passed away at the scene of an accident Friday night.

Lakin was named in a Twitter message by Aurora PD’s interim police chief.

#FallenHero Sadly Friday night APD Officer Mikaela M. Lakin, 25, Badge #19-77 was struck & killed in a crash at S. Aurora Pkwy. & E. Arapahoe Rd. while off-duty. She served Aurora since Aug. of 2019 & even in death she chose to #DonateLife as an organ donor @DonateLifeCO (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PGtpxN1tJK — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) September 22, 2020

Lakin, 25, had been with the department two years, Chief Vanessa Wilson stated. Lakin was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Lakin’s motorcycle collided with a Honda Pilot as she traveled eastbound on East Arapahoe Road and entered the intersection at South Aurora Parkway at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The as-yet unidentified driver of the Honda was going westbound on East Arapahoe and turned left in front of Lakin’s vehicle, according to APD.

That driver suffered minor injuries and stayed on scene. Investigators do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

No citation have been written or charges filed at this point.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to please contact the department.

Earlier Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation unveiled a motorcycle safety campaign. One hundred motorcyclists had died on Colorado’s roads in 2020 at the time of the announcement.