GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will completely close overnight on Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to start at midnight and last until 2 a.m.
Crews will be working on the No Name Tunnel lighting replacement project.
“As part of CDOT’s Whole System – Whole Safety initiative, this project will focus on replacing antiquated lighting controls and fixtures with 676 new LED fixtures. The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so the lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel. The updated lights will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night,” CDOT stated in a news release on Monday.
One lane going west will also close between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday.