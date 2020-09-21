DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District is back to square one in their search for a superintendent. Earlier this month, superintendent Thomas Tucker announced that he was resigning, citing family health issues.
However, there is now an ongoing investigation into Tucker after a claim of workplace discrimination. Tucker announced his resignation during a special school board meeting Sept. 8. Tucker is on administrative leave until his resignation takes effect, which will be on Sept. 30.
On Saturday, the board voted Dr. Damon Brown to serve as interim superintendent, but on Sunday, he rescinded the offer saying that he doesn’t want to be considered.
The Douglas County Board of Education said it plans to meet at a future date to continue working to find a replacement for Tucker.