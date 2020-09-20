Comments
(CBS4) – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 is closed for a deadly crash investigation. Colorado State Patrol is responding to the Empire/U.S. 40 exit.
Details about the crash were not released.
I-70 Eastbound Closure
– At Empire / US 40 Junction (mp 232)
– Fatal Crash Investigation
Passenger vehicles being routed off to County Road 308
Commercial vehicles being staged on highway.
EXTENSIVE DELAYS
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) September 20, 2020
Passenger traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto County Road 308. Commercial traffic is being held off to the side of the highway.