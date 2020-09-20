CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 is closed for a deadly crash investigation. Colorado State Patrol is responding to the Empire/U.S. 40 exit.

(credit: CDOT)

Details about the crash were not released.

Passenger traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto County Road 308. Commercial traffic is being held off to the side of the highway.

