DENVER (CBS4) — A statewide order on when bars have to stop serving alcohol was amended on Sunday. The last call order will now vary between counties and which level they are in according to a new COVID-19 dial.

Below are the different levels under the new dial:

– Stay at Home Severe

– Level 3 High Risk

– Level 2 Concern

– Level 1 Cautious

– Protect Our Neighbors Careful

Each level has different rules. At the Protect Our Neighbors level, in-person schooling is suggested for Pre-K-12 students. Bars would be able to reopen and function at 50% capacity. Capacity would be allowed to increase by 5% every four weeks. Gatherings of up to 500 people would be allowed.

Each step in level would mean more restrictions all the way up to the Stay at Home order.

Bars in counties under Level 1 can stay open until 12 a.m.; bars under Level 2 can stay open until 11 p.m.; and bars under Level 3 will need to close at 10 p.m.