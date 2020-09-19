WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)- A group of residents in Westminster organized numerous recall petition signing events. The group named Westminster Water Warriors are upset over high water rates.
In August, CBS4 spoke with some residents who say they’ve seen their water bill skyrocket — some seeing a $500 bill from the city. The city’s public works department says the rate increase, approved by city council, helps promote conservation and supports necessary changes to the water system.
The group wants to recall Mayor Herb Atchison, City Councilor Anita Seitz, City Councilor Kathryn Skully and City Councilor Jon Voelz.
Residents also question the billing cycle, they say, is consistently 28 days — or sometimes less — but it jumps to 33 days in the summer. A longer billing cycle adds a week of water usage, pushing any residents into the top and most expensive tier.
Below are the remaining, scheduled petition signing events:
Saturday, 9/19, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at King Soopers parking lot at 100th and Wadsworth
Saturday, 9/19, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the King Soopers parking lot at 104th and Federal
Sunday, 9/20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., entrance to Home Farm subdivision, at 125th/Home Farm and Huron
Sunday, 9/20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., entrance to Amherst subdivision, 136th and Tejon across from King Soopers parking lot
Sunday, 9/20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Bradburn subdivision at 120th and Bradburn Blvd., event will be near Bradburn Greens Park
Sunday, 9/20, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at the MAC Senior Rec. Center at 3295 W. 72nd Ave.
Sunday, 9/20, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at H-MART grocery store at 5036 W 92nd Ave.
Sunday, 9/20, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., at Hobby Lobby on 9219 Sheridan Blvd.