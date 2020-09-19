Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a motorcyclist died after crashing with a Honda Pilot on Friday night. Officers responded to the crash on Aurora Parkway and Arapahoe Road.
Investigators say the motorcyclist, an unidentified woman, was traveling east on Arapahoe Road when the driver of the Honda made a left turn in front of the woman.
They say the driver of the Honda failed to yield, and the motorcyclist had a green light. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.
Officers don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in either driver.
Anyone with more information or video of the crash is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Easy to happen if your bike’s headlight gets lost in background light clutter. As a biker, I slowed and/or flashed high beam when I saw an opposing vehicle in a lefturn lane or with lefturn signal flashing.