Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released photos that show three people wanted for an assault and shooting that happened last Saturday. The photos also show a vehicle that was driven by the criminals. Police say the car is a silver or light colored Toyota Camry.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Tower Road and East 63rd Avenue.
Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.