DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late-justice who Weiser had a personal relationship with. Weiser was a law clerk for Ginsburg in October 1995, and was the only clerk of Ginsburg’s to go on to become an attorney general.

“It is really hard to think about the world without Justice Ginsburg in it,” Weiser told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I miss her.”

Weiser said he tries to model his time in office after Ginsburg and what she stood for. Weiser said Ginsburg’s efforts to promote gender equality and women’s rights were most notable throughout her career. Weiser said Ginsburg’s ruling to support women’s rights in the Virginia Military Institute case was arguably her most memorable ruling.

Weiser said his opportunity to learn law under her was a privilege.

“That is an extreme honor, very few people get to do it,” Weiser said. “She is one of the all-time greats.”

Weiser had the opportunity to argue a case before Ginsburg, and the Supreme Court, in 2020. He said it was a surreal opportunity, being able to argue a case before his mentor and friend.

“I saw her last December when I was in Washington for a conference. And, she said, ‘How is my favorite general doing?'” Weiser said. “She meant a lot to me. She was there as a friend, and as a real role model for me.”

Weiser said it would be impossible for any president to replace the void Ginsburg leaves upon her death.

“This leaves a hole. A hole in our hearts, and a hole in the supreme court. She was an icon for equal justice under law,” Weiser said. “No individual is going to be able to step in to those shoes. It is going to take a lot more than one person.”