6 Protesters Arrested In Connection With 4 Separate Protests In AuroraThe protests happened June 27, July 3, July 12 and July 25.

13 minutes ago

Someone Is Shooting And Poisoning Pets In Fremont CountyA family mourns the loss of one dog while their other one heals from a head wound.

41 minutes ago

CU Boulder Making Students Move Out Of Dorm To Create Isolation Spaces After Spike In COVID-19 CasesStudents living at a high-rise dormitory at the University of Colorado Boulder must move out by Sunday, just days after they were notified the rooms will be needed for isolating students with COVID-19. The move will double the number of available dorms by using Darley North in Williams Village for quarantined students.

1 hour ago

Home Explosion In Gypsum: Investigation Underway, Some Evacuations RemainInvestigators are set to comb through what’s left of a house in Gypsum that was torn apart by an explosion and fire on Thursday. The home exploded south of Gypsum High School after a gas leak and authorities evacuated the neighborhood.

2 hours ago

After Fatal Shooting In Walmart Parking Lot, Lakewood Officers Kill Gunman NearbyLakewood police officers shot and killed a man who fatally shot a person in a car in a Walmart parking lot on Friday morning. The initial shooting happened at 10:25 a.m. at the store at 4th and Wadsworth Boulevard and the killing of the shooter by police took place a short time later.

2 hours ago

Restaurants Are Prepping For The Change Of Season With Weatherproof DiningRestaurants are beginning to set up outdoor weatherproof dining options so guests can still social distance while dining in the colder months.

2 hours ago