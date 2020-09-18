Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman accused of stealing items from a Target store and assaulting a person who confronted them in the parking lot.
The man and woman were caught on camera at the Target at 7777 East Hampden Ave. on Aug. 14. After the assault, police say the left in the white, older model pickup truck pictured above.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.
