WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Another teenager has been charged as an adult in a deadly shooting at Panorama Park in Wheat Ridge — and two more teen suspects may be charged as adults, according to prosecutors. Nimijah Pimentel, 17, was killed back in April. Two males, ages 18 and 19, were charged as adults earlier this month. On Thursday, prosecutors said a third suspect, who is now 17, has been charged as an adult. Two additional suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl may also be charged as adults.

Police said the victim had been shot multiple times and was found in a crashed car near 33rd Avenue and Chase Street on April 13.

A few days after the shooting, Julian Campos was arrested. He was 16 at the time of the shooting and turned 17 in July. He was charged, as an adult, with 14 counts, including first degree murder. He is due back in court on Oct. 20, for a transfer hearing.

Earlier this month, detectives from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, along with SWAT teams from Westminster, Thornton, Adams County, and West Metro, arrested the four other suspects, including Estaban Lucero, 19, and Sincere Trujillo, 18.

Lucero and Trujillo are charged as adults and face fourteen counts, including first degree murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of crime of violence.

Trujillo’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 9. Lucero’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10.

The juvenile female was advised of the charges filed against her on Monday, Sept. 14. She is being charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of crime of violence.

“Wheat Ridge police were initially led to believe that the confrontation that ended in Pimentel’s death on April 13 was the result of a meeting to sell a pair of designer pants,” investigators stated.

“After a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that the meeting was instead arranged for the purposes of an unlawful transaction,” they added.

The effort to arrest the suspects was dubbed “Operation Pants on Fire.”