DENVER (CBS4) – A male who has a number tattooed on his forehead burglarized a home in Denver last week, and police are hoping the public can help them find him. A Crime Stoppers alert sent out on Thursday includes black and white surveillance photos of the young male.
In the images, the young person has a face mask on but it is pulled down to reveal his face and tattoos. In addition to the forehead tattoo, he also has a small tattoo between his right eye and his right ear. He is also wearing a backpack.
Denver police say on Sept. 7 he used that backpack to collect items from the home, which he got into by breaking a window on the side of the house.
No one was home at the time of the break-in, but a resident came home as the burglar was committing the crime. The burglar then ran off.
Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.