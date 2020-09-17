Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced on Wednesday that he is working with Tri-County Health on a plan to safely reopen the convention business portion of the Gaylord Rockies.
The largest convention center and hotel resort in Colorado is open for business and is accepting reservations for hotel rooms, but not conventions at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coffman tweeted that the Gaylord was closed with more than 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs. Coffman is trying to get a variance from Tri-County Health to allow the Gaylord to once again start booking conventions.
