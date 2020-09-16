DENVER (CBS4)– There was a piñata party at the Denver Zoo on Wednesday. It was a special birthday celebration for one of its residents, and she sure was excited!
Tilly, an African wild dog, turned 8 years old and zoo staff made sure she had a tasty treat to mark the occasion. They filled a paper unicorn piñata with meat morsels and, of course, Tilly’s mate as well as her pups – Nigel, Theodore Roosevelt, Livingstone & Cholula – joined in on the delicious fun!
The Denver Zoo shared video of the birthday party on their social media. Some viewers noticed one of Tilly’s pups, Nigel, was missing a leg. Zoo officials explained on Twitter that Nigel was born in 2017 with severe hip dysplasia and veterinary staff determined amputation would give him a greater chance at life. The zoo added Nigel is “living his best life,” which was pretty clear as he enjoyed the delicious surprises at Mama Tilly’s piñata party.
Happy Birthday, Tilly!