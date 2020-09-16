Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers shot and killed a man overnight who they say pulled out a gun after they asked him to drop it. It happened near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Iliff Avenue.
“The officers began issuing commands to that individual. He disregarded those commands and began to draw that weapon. The officers then drew their weapons, critically wounding the individual,” said DPD Division Chief Rob Thomas.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was described as being white and so far his name hasn’t been released.
At the rate of police shootings why not get every officer a cowboy hat and a colt 45 peacemaker and holster to replace ALL of their current weapons. Take away their cars and out them on horseback (hay is cheaper than gas). Then Denver can return to the cowtown image of the past and we can have daily fast draw shoot outs.