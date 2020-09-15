DENVER (CBS4) — A new study by WalletHub ranked Colorado among the 10 states with the most coronavirus restrictions and the lowest death rates.
The research released Monday ranked Colorado No. 6 in the nation on its list of states with the most restrictions. Colorado was ranked No. 8 among states with the lowest COVID-19 death rate.
WalletHub says their researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, including: face mask requirements, travel restrictions, restrictions on large gatherings, the reopening of restaurants and bars, and requirements/recommendations on working from home.
Researchers found the 10 states with most COVID-19 restrictions are:
- Hawaii
- California
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Arizona
- Maine
- Colorado
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
Researchers found the following 10 states have the fewest restrictions:
- South Dakota
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Arkansas
- North Dakota
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Georgia
Back in July, Colorado was ranked No. 2 in WalletHub’s list of states with the most COVID-19 restrictions — but Gov. Jared Polis disputed the findings.