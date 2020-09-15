CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — A new study by WalletHub ranked Colorado among the 10 states with the most coronavirus restrictions and the lowest death rates.

The research released Monday ranked Colorado No. 6 in the nation on its list of states with the most restrictions. Colorado was ranked No. 8 among states with the lowest COVID-19 death rate.

WalletHub says their researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, including: face mask requirements, travel restrictions, restrictions on large gatherings, the reopening of restaurants and bars, and requirements/recommendations on working from home.

Researchers found the 10 states with most COVID-19 restrictions are:

  1. Hawaii
  2. California
  3. Virginia
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Arizona
  6. Maine
  7. Colorado
  8. Oregon
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. New Jersey

Researchers found the following 10 states have the fewest restrictions:

  1. South Dakota
  2. Utah
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Iowa
  5. Wyoming
  6. Arkansas
  7. North Dakota
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Nebraska
  10. Georgia

Back in July, Colorado was ranked No. 2 in WalletHub’s list of states with the most COVID-19 restrictions — but Gov. Jared Polis disputed the findings.

 

