(CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday lifted voluntary evacuations for the Glacier View area. That’s an area where there was a voluntary evacuation order in place due to the Cameron Peak Fire.
“We ask that you use caution when driving through the area, as emergency crews may still be present,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 102,000 acres with 4% containment. It is the fourth-largest fire in state history. A total of 54 buildings were destroyed — 25 of which are homes. Two of those home were primary residences. Many of those home destroyed were in the Monument Gulch Area.