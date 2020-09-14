DENVER (CBS4) — The 115th annual National Western Stock Show will not happen in January of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The giant trade show and rodeo will resume in January 2022, officials announced Monday.

Established in 1911, the National Western Stock Show is the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the United States. The 16-day show is Colorado’s largest western trade show. It draws over 700,000 attendees and drives an economic impact of nearly $120 million in January alone, according to officials.

Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the NWSS, spoke at a news conference on Monday.

“The current health rules in place regarding social distancing and large gatherings make it impossible for us to provide an experience that our loyal fans expect at the show,” Andrews said. “As an indoor event in the heart of winter, we could not risk the safety and health of our guests, our exhibitors, our volunteers, and our staff, this January, as the pandemic rages on.”

“We also could not risk the possible financial setback to our organization, or our exhibitors that travel from more than 40 states and 35 countries, at great expense,” he stated. “We reviewed and exhausted, every possible option, including having a virtual show, but each model was rejected, either due to financial projections, or the risk of further spread of COVID-19.”

The NWSS has only been postponed one other time in its history — also due to a virus, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. That was in 1915, when another disease hit livestock across the country.

