DENVER (AP/CBS4) – A Colorado law aimed at protecting workers and students from discrimination against race-based hair traits went into effect Monday. The law, also known as the “CROWN Act” was passed by lawmakers in March and aims to prevent hair-related discrimination in public education, employment practices, housing, public accommodations and advertising.
“This bill is for every person who has damaged their hair with a relaxer or burnt their scalp with a hot comb, for those who have spent countless hours and dollars to conform to eurocentric beauty standards. Everyone should be their true beautiful selves, feel proud of their culture and heritage, and be celebrated for their self-expression,” Repr. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) told CBS4 in March.
CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
It is one of several social justice-based policies enacted by state legislatures in response to emerging conversations and protests across the U.S. calling for racial justice and reform.
The Colorado law also redefines the characteristics of discrimination to include “hairtexture, hairtype, or a protective hairstyle that is commonly or historically associated with race.”
