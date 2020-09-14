La Niña Has Developed, Expected To Impact Colorado Weather This WinterLa Niña is a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.

3 hours ago

Winter Park To Give Priority To Season Pass HoldersWinter Park will prioritize pass holders and suspend selling daily lift tickets this season in an effort to cut down on overcrowding.

3 hours ago

Store For 'COVID-19 Essentials' Opens At Park Meadows MallMany businesses have shut down during the pandemic. Now a new store has opened just to sell supplies related to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

3 hours ago

Reality Check: Ad Focuses On Cory Gardner's 'Vacation'Check out the latest Reality Check from CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

3 hours ago

Aurora Councilwoman Talks With Protesters Outside Her HomeThe group is private and says they're tired of other people hijacking their message.

3 hours ago

Still Waiting On Your Unemployment Money? Make Sure You're Applying CorrectlyThe employment office says about 15% of unemployment claims haven't yet been paid, mainly due to common errors made by claimants.

3 hours ago