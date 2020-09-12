Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans gathered in Douglas County on Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump and the upcoming election. They gathered at Quebec and C-4700 holding signs and waving American flags.
Supporters say they held the rally in the suburbs of Douglas County to attract undecided, unaffiliated voters.
“Love it. It’s absolutely amazing. Everyone should be out here supporting our president and our country,” said Sue Forester.
Some supporters wore a mask, some had their mask lowered and many others did not have a mask.