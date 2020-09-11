Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo announced on Friday that upcoming Free Days in Oct. and Nov. are canceled due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions. Instead, zoo officials will release free ticket availability for specific days in Nov. and Dec. 2020.
The Free Days were scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 10 and 14. Officials said the decision was made to keep guests, staff and animals safe.
The zoo plans to announce the dates and times for the free tickets soon on denverzoo.org. They will be issued online only and on a first come, first serve basis.