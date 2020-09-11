CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Crime Stoppers, Denver News, Denver Police Department

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Circle K gas station early Friday morning. Investigators said the crime happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K located at 5455 East Colfax Avenue.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery and attempted murder. He was armed with an ‘edged weapon’ at the time of the robbery, according to police.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply