Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Circle K gas station early Friday morning. Investigators said the crime happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K located at 5455 East Colfax Avenue.
The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery and attempted murder. He was armed with an ‘edged weapon’ at the time of the robbery, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.