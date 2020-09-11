Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4 ) — Four cohorts of students at Dakota Ridge High School are in quarantine after one student tested positive for the coronavirus. The cohorts include 49 students and four teachers, according to Cameron Bell with Jeffco Public Schools.
Dakota Ridge is using a hybrid learning model, but families can choose to continue exclusively with remote learning.
Bell said one student at Columbine High School tested positive for COVID-19 but the student had not been in the school building so no one else was required to quarantine.