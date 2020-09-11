COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An elementary school in El Paso County disciplined a 12-year-old boy last week for showing a toy gun while taking an online art class. It happened in Colorado Springs and the boy is a student at Grand Mountain School in the Widefield School District 3. He was suspended for five days.
A school resource officer was called to the student’s home after a teacher reported concerns about his welfare to the principal as well as the welfare of another 12-year-old student the boy was with. The principal reported it to police.
Authorities said the teacher wasn’t sure if the gun was real or not. On Thursday the El Paso County Sheriff’s office released body cam video of the officer’s visit to the home. The officer talked with the student about safety.
No one was charged with a crime.
The sheriff wrote of the incident: “We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties.”