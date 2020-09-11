'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

Jurrell Casey Eager To Face Former Team When Broncos Host Titans In OpenerEver since the NFL released its schedule on May 7, Jurrell Casey has been counting down the days to the Denver Broncos’ season opener against Tennessee.

Broncos Will Pipe In As Much Crowd Noise As Allowed By NFL Into Mile High On MNFThe Broncos will not have any fans in the stands for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but that doesn't mean the stadium will be completely silent. The team will follow suit with many teams in the league pipe in artificial crowd noise.

Nuggets Mascot Hits High Line Canal Trail For Outdoor ChallengeThe High Line Canal Conservancy's Outdoor Challenge is an effort to raise funds to plant much-needed trees along the 71-mile greenway.

Courtland Sutton Suffers Shoulder Injury During PracticeSutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers.