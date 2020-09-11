BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A rapid COVID-19 testing location will open to Brighton residents and workers next week. The no-cost drive-up testing site is located at the Eagle View Adult Center at 1150 Prairie Center Parkway.
People who live or work within a Brighton zip code can stop by for a test on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through Nov. 21. Officials are requiring documentation in order to get a test, such as an ID card or utility bill for residents and a paycheck stub or work badge for employees of a Brighton business.
Testing will be located in the center’s parking lot, near the main entrance. People seeking a COVID-19 test are asked to remain in their car and roll down their window for a nasal swab. Face masks are required while waiting for a test.
Officials said the mobile testing site is covered by federal CARES Act funding.