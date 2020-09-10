Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A driver was taken to the hospital after getting shot early Thursday morning in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. Police responded to an alleyway at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Quince Street and East 17th Avenue, just off Quebec Street.
Officers found a car rolled over with a man inside. Officials said he had been driving the car and had suffered a gunshot wound.
A CBS4 crew at the scene showed crime tape blocking off the alley and investigators studying the crime scene.
The man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital.
So far there’s no description of a suspect in the case.