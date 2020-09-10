DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Nuggets had the day off on Thursday but their mascot, Rocky, was out working to raise awareness about an important community resource for outdoor activity.
You never know who you’re going to run into on the High Line Canal…
Join @TheSuperMascot to Walk FOR the Canal to raise money for improvements on the 71-mile trail!
To learn more and register visit: https://t.co/WkYkwbJAnW pic.twitter.com/wqPAhWiFnl
Rocky was at the James A. Bible Park to join the High Line Canal Conservancy’s Outdoor Challenge. It’s an effort to raise funds to plant much-needed trees along the 71-mile greenway.
You can join the challenge by setting a distance-based goal and getting pledges. You can and walk, run, ride, skip or scoot — or move however you choose.
It’s a fun way to get out and explore — and raise money to help maintain this wonderful urban resource.