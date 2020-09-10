DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that a selection committee named four finalists from within the Denver Fire Department to become Denver’s next Fire Chief.

Multiple sources familiar with the selection process told CBS4 the finalists are:

-Desmond Fulton, a Deputy Fire Chief

-Carly Helwick, an Assistant Chief

-Warren Mitchell, an Assistant Chief

-Ryan Nuanes, Division Chief

The four names will be forwarded onto Mayor Michael Hancock who will ultimately decide on the next chief.

“It was a thorough and lengthy process to arrive at these four individuals we are sending to the Mayor,” said Xochitl Gaytan, a member of the selection committee and co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum.

While she declined to name the candidates, she said, “Every candidate was very strong. It was very tough, but we did whittle it down to four.”

She said the committee decided on the four candidates on Tuesday after reviewing information from the candidates and interviews. She said each of the four finalists showed inner strength and self-discipline.

The selection committee was made up of city council members, a fire department captain, the fire union president and several civilians.

Former Chief Eric Tade resigned in February after a firefighters ball turned bawdy for the second year in a row. Tade remains with the department as an assistant Chief.

Deputy Chief Todd Bower, who has served as interim chief, was a candidate but did not make the final four.

The Denver Fire Department has more than 1,000 employees and 39 fire stations.