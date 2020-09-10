DENVER (CBS4) – Another reason for disappointment about fans not being able to attend the Broncos home opener is the weather forecast. Very pleasant and comfortable weather is expected Monday even with the late evening kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
The storm responsible for our recent blast of winter weather will be long gone and temperatures will be above normal for a mid September evening. Skies should be crystal clear.
The temperature at kickoff is forecast to be in the lower 70s followed by upper 60s at half time and mid 60s at the end of the game.
Weather is not expected to play any role in the game.
A year ago it was quite hot for the home opener on Sept. 15, 2019, when the Broncos lost to the Chicago Bears. The kickoff temperature was near 90 degrees but that game started just before 2:30 p.m.
