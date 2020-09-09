COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Suncor is asking for feedback from the community. The energy company wants feedback to help improve its communication with the community.
Over the past year, Suncor has reported numerous malfunctions, including one in December 2019 when a clay-like substance rained down on neighboring communities. In March, another malfunction produced large clouds of yellow smoke.
Less than two weeks before the latter incident, CDPHE announced a $9 million settlement agreement with the company to resolve more than 100 pollution violations. Of the total, which CDPHE called “historic,” $4 million would go to penalties and community projects, and $5 million would be allocated for Suncor to hire a third-party company to investigate why it’s facility continues to have problems, and implement recommendations from that investigation.
The feedback gathering survey is part of that settlement.
