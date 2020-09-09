(CBS4) – Ahead of the U.S. Senate voting on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package on Thursday, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner says he supports the bill.
Negotiations with Democrats on a larger package failed. The GOP’s $500 billion proposal includes money for schools, developing vaccines and another round of payments through the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Let’s do it now. Don’t just pick up your sticks and go home because you didn’t get 100% of what you wanted. That’s not the way this country works. It’s about making sure we work together for solutions that the people of this country need,” said Gardner.
The bill, named Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act, won’t provide another round of stimulus checks for Americans.
Congressional Democrats want a larger bill with more money for state and local governments, more jobless benefits and help for renters and homeowners.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet told Colorado Public Radio the majority and Mitch McConnell “put forward a half measure that’s coming months too late for working families.”
