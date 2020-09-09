FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was incapacitated. Daniel Warro, 39, is facing two counts of sexual assault — and police believe there may be more victims.
In July 2019, a woman reported that a male acquaintance had sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated. Last month, police received additional information that implicated Warro in the assault.
Also last month, another woman reported being sexually assaulted by Warro while she was incapacitated. Police say the two women who filed reports do not know each other.
“Based on the similar pattern of these incidents, detectives are concerned that additional victims may exist,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information about these or other incidents is asked to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.
Going for the Sam Winchester look couldn’t get the guy normal hook ups?