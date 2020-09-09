Comments
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Good news for Gilpin County: Gov. Jared Polis gave the county approval to move into the “Protect Your Neighbor” phase of the coronavirus pandemic plan for Colorado. That means table games will once again be available at casinos in Black Hawk and Central City.
The “Protect Your Neighbor” phase allows Gilpin County to lift some of the restrictions. It means they’ve met the following criteria to be certified:
- Sufficient hospital bed capacity
- Sufficient PPE Supply
- Stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations
- ewer new cases
- Sufficient testing capacity
- Ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol.
- Documented surge-capacity plan for case investigation and contact tracing.
- Documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts.
While casinos have been open since June, only slots have been available to gamblers.
