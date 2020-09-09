Comments
(CBS4) – Some Coloradans are living through this week’s record cold with no heat. There are buildings in the Denver metro area that have old heating systems, such as boiling systems, which take time to heat up and then cool down.
A group named Energy Outreach Colorado is helping people who might have a hard time paying their heating bill, especially because of the coronavirus.
The nonprofit received $4.8 million in federal CARES funding which will help with utility payment assistance.
Residents have to meet eligibility requirements and apply online.