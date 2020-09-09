Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students in kindergarten through second grade will return to in-person learning in the Boulder Valley School District on Sept. 29. That is earlier than anticipated.
The superintendent of BVSD said the coronavirus situation is relatively stable in Bolder and Broomfield Counties.
BVSD will also look at having classes in outdoor spaces when the weather permits and will work to get intensive education programs back into school, at least part of the time, as soon as possible.