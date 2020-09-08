BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The foothills and higher altitude areas across Colorado got a healthy dose of snow, especially for the day after Labor Day. The September snow was considered a blessing by many where heat and low humidity have spawned numerous dangerous fires.
It’s as pretty as a picture, but it isn’t the picture you would expect just after Labor Day. More like skiing weather, except Eldora is closed for the summer.
What a change day makes. Christi Gowan works at the Rustic Moose gift shop in Nederland.
“Shoveling snow today, on the motorcycle with T-shirt on yesterday,” said Gowan.
It’s weather that Nederland’s famous frozen dead guy might love. Or maybe a moose. Odd weather, even for the town in Colorado’s mountains.
Gowan shook her head in disbelief, “Yesterday it was hot, we were wearing shorts and today, yay Colorado… it’s winter wear.”