WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory through Wednesday, 2-6 inches of snow possible
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Colorado News

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The foothills and higher altitude areas across Colorado got a healthy dose of snow, especially for the day after Labor Day. The September snow was considered a blessing by many where heat and low humidity have spawned numerous dangerous fires.

Snow in Boulder County

(credit: CBS)

It’s as pretty as a picture, but it isn’t the picture you would expect just after Labor Day. More like skiing weather, except Eldora is closed for the summer.

What a change day makes. Christi Gowan works at the Rustic Moose gift shop in Nederland.

Snow At Eldora Ski Area

(credit: CBS)

“Shoveling snow today, on the motorcycle with T-shirt on yesterday,” said Gowan.

It’s weather that Nederland’s famous frozen dead guy might love. Or maybe a moose. Odd weather, even for the town in Colorado’s mountains.

Snow in Nederland

(credit: CBS)

Gowan shook her head in disbelief, “Yesterday it was hot, we were wearing shorts and today, yay Colorado… it’s winter wear.”

Rick Sallinger

Comments

Leave a Reply