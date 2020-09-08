ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s summer snowstorm means school closures for some in the Denver metro area. Denver Public Schools says mechanical issues with their heating system will keep six of their schools closed to even the small number of staff and students coming in.

The potential for an icy commute lead The Early College of Arvada to notify their students and staff to stay home as well.

Traditionally it would be considered a snow day, something students, like 7th grader Alonso Betancur-Garcia, looked forward to.

“I would wake up late, eat breakfast, got back to sleep, watch TV,“ he said.

But, even he sees those days as being a thing of the past.

“With remote learning you’re going to have to be doing it on your computer if you do get a snow day,” Betancur-Garcia said.

At least a few area school readers agree. Adjustments made during the COVID-19 shutdown will be used to keep kids learning, even when the weather might keep them from the classroom.

“Tomorrow we are expecting snow and icy roads so we figure its probably better juts to work from home, instead of risk getting in an accident it’s also great for our staff as well,” Todd Cordrey, Executive Director at The Early College of Arvada said.

Cordrey says half of the students are working from home and the other half are in person. To prepare, he says they purchased chrome books, wireless hotspots and a new online curriculum for everyone, which means snow days won’t slow them down.

“From an educator’s perspective we see it as a positive. The more opportunity we have to educate our kids the better off it is for them and our community,” Cordrey said.

Feelings differ when you ask students their thoughts on what could very well be the end of the snow day.

“Miserable,” one student said. “We are not going to have anytime to ourselves,”

Cordrey says they will still notify parents as early as possible when they decide to move to remote learning because of weather and in some cases may have the opportunity to do so sooner than in the past.