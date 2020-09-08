WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory through Wednesday, 3-7 inches of snow possible
By Anica Padilla
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield police are thanking the resident who called them about an injured great horned owl. The owl was spotted near Stonehaven and McIntosh avenues on Monday.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

Animal Services Officer Amy Voltin was able to rescue the owl.

The owl was taken to Rocky Mountain Birds of Prey for an exam and treatment.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

Police shared a photo of its impressive talons.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

“Shout-out to the resident who called us, it’s always best to let the experts deal with wildlife,” police tweeted.

