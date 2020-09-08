Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield police are thanking the resident who called them about an injured great horned owl. The owl was spotted near Stonehaven and McIntosh avenues on Monday.
Animal Services Officer Amy Voltin was able to rescue the owl.
The owl was taken to Rocky Mountain Birds of Prey for an exam and treatment.
Police shared a photo of its impressive talons.
“Shout-out to the resident who called us, it’s always best to let the experts deal with wildlife,” police tweeted.