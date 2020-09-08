ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Months after Olde Town Arvada streets closed for outdoor dining due to COVID-19, tables are empty during a summer snowstorm.
“I think we’re all absolutely terrified,” said School House Kitchen and Libations Manager Andrew Busold. “Having these patio tables empty are tables that we absolutely need, especially right now. We’re doing everything we can to make every dollar before it gets cold.”
For restaurants like School House Kitchen and Libations, Tuesday’s weather is a preview of the months to come.
“I figured it was going to be a little bit of an eye opener,” Busold told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “Cold weather is not so bad with the Colorado sun, but anytime we get precipitation it’s definitely going to have a major impact on business.”
Patrons in the area say the COVID-19 climate makes it difficult to visit these restaurants, even on nice days.
“I want to support local businesses,” said Evan Bromberg, a student. “It’s difficult to spend a lot of money that I don’t have.”
Businesses, like School House, hope people continue to show their support, snow or shine.
“This isn’t going away anytime soon, to-go orders help, and any kind of business helps,” Busold said. “Keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that this isn’t the new normal.”