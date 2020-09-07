DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s homeless are bracing for a cold snap. It’s increasing concern among groups offering help to those who need it.
“You’ve got to bundle up,” said Brian, a man living on Denver’s streets. “It’s going to get cold this week.”
Brian is just one of more than 1,000 people who will be sleeping on the streets when snow rolls into the city Tuesday. That’s why Denver Homeless Out Loud is asking for winter items.
“We put a call out for sleeping bags and tents because the city doesn’t have enough housing, and we don’t seem to be able to organize a safe camp for people to go to,” said Denver Homeless Out Loud Organizer Benjamin Dunning. “Instead, people are up along the sidewalks, and our only response seems to be to sweep them from sidewalk to sidewalk.”
People dropped off donations at 22nd and California Streets on Monday afternoon.
“I brought about a half a dozen hoodies, some jackets, five or six warm hats,” Kurt Bair told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “Shelter is a right, and there’s so many people right now who are being deprived of their rights. There isn’t an excuse why everyone doesn’t have a roof over their head right now.”
While Denver Homeless Out Loud is thankful for donations, Dunning says people need to remember the bigger picture.
“People are stuck without coats, but it’ll pass in two days. And in two days people will still be unhoused,” said Dunning.
For now, people like Brian are happy to get the help.
“I’m so grateful, you have no idea,” he said.
LINK: Denver Homeless Outloud