DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are searching for the driver who crashed into a two people riding electric scooters — killing one and seriously injuring the other.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets, near the Denver Center for Performing Arts.
Police are looking for a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevrolet Cobalt. It is expected to have damage on the front grill, hood and windshield area, and will be missing the exterior mirror cover from the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.