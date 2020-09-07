BREAKING NEWSNew evacuations ordered for three more areas around the Cameron Peak Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Denver News, Denver Police, Electric Scooters, Hit And Run

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are searching for the driver who crashed into a two people riding electric scooters — killing one and seriously injuring the other.

(credit: Crime Stoppers)

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets, near the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

Police are looking for a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevrolet Cobalt. It is expected to have damage on the front grill, hood and windshield area, and will be missing the exterior mirror cover from the passenger side.

(credit: CBS)

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply