By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Labor Day is traditionally the day the sister race to the Bolder Boulder, FORTitude 10K, is run in Fort Collins.

(credit: BOLDiTUDE 10K)

Because both events didn’t happen as planned due to coronavirus, the two races combined for a virtual race called “BOLDiTUDE 10K.” People could register online and track their time while running their favorite route.

The 2020 Bolder Boulder was originally pushed back from Memorial Day to Labor Day before it was cancelled all together.

(credit: BOLDiTUDE 10K)

The sister race, FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins, was supposed to be folded into the Bolder Boulder this year because that is usually held on Labor Day. That race was also canceled for this year.

Both races hope to return to Folsom Field and Fort Collins next year.

