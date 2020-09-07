DENVER (CBS4)– Freezing pipes are a big concern as Colorado moves from record-breaking highs to freezing temperatures. Exposed pipes are especially vulnerable.
Outdoor spigots, hoses and sprinkler systems may be at risk. One home maintenance company said the are prepared for a lot of calls on Wednesday.
“Water lines that we haven’t properly insulated and or drained or shut off or taken inside, so I expect to get a lot of those calls,” said Ernest Jackson, owner of Esquared Home Helpers.
Homeowners can do some things to avoid any problems with the freezing temperatures. The maintenance company said to shut off the water supply to your sprinkler system and consider insulating any pipes on the outside of your home.
Another thing to watch, the possibility of snow causing branches to break as trees are still in summer mode and fully leafed out.