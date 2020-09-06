BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado Boulder want to find a man who allegedly pulled a knife on some high school students. The incident happened late Saturday night in a parking lot on campus.
Police say six high school-aged students were hanging out in two separate trucks in the parking lot when two college-aged people walked by. The man and woman “verbally engaged” with the other group.
Then the man reported pulled out a knife with a 3-inch blade and held one of the boys up against one of the trucks, police say.
The two adults left the area after people starting gathering around the groups. The boys followed the two adults down Broadway and then on Baseline Road. They were last seen near 27th Way and Baseline Road.
Police describe the man as a light-skinned Black man, between 18 and 22 years old. He has medium to long black hair, stands about 5-feet-10 and was wearing a black and white plaid, flannel shirt, black shorts and white shoes.
Police say he also had a longboard skateboard.
Anyone with more information is asked to call CUPD at (303) 492-6666. Information can be shared anonymously with Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.