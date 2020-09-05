CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dry weather and available fuel provided prime conditions for increased fire activity at the Cameron Peak Fire. The fire is burning northwest of the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Wildfire smoke above Loveland on Sept. 5. (credit: CBS)

Fire officials say most of the activity is near Brown’s Lake trailhead to the east, and near Green Ridge along the north/northeastern edge.

Cameron Peak Fire (credit: Inciweb)

“We have a few days left of hot, dry weather with red flag winds forecast before the storm, so please stay prepared,” officials said Saturday afternoon.

They add evacuations may be ordered, but none have been as of this writing.

The fire is more than 24,400 acres in size and 6% contained.

