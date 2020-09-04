As our morning meteorologist Ashton Altieri said earlier, get ready for weather whiplash! We’re going to go from record heat to crazy cold and snow in just a matter of hours.

First, we are heading into a very hot Labor Day Weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs just under 100 for the Denver area. Sunday we could break the daily record high of 97 degrees from 2013 with a high of 99. Most of the eastern plains will be in the 100s. It will be a very hot and windy day for eastern Colorado. Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings will cover the northeastern side of the state and parts of the foothills/mountains.

Labor Day Monday is still pretty warm, but we will cool off to the low 90s and 80s. If we hit 90 or above on Monday, that would be the 73rd day this year with 90+ temperatures. This would tie the all time 90+ degree days with 2012.

Monday night is when the weather gets a little wacky! A very powerful low pressure system and cold front will barrel into the state on Monday night. This could bring some rain late in the evening. Tuesday is when we really notice the changes. We will see rain and most likely snow for the Front Range, mountains, and northern Colorado. Because we will be so hot before this, it will be really hard for snow to accumulate in lower elevations. Mountains will be where snow may actually stick. So while it could snow through the day on Tuesday, not much may actually stick with us. Tuesday night will be very chilly, we will drop below freezing for most of the Front Range.

Quickly we warm back up to the 50s and then the 80s by the end of the week. This would be our first September snow since 2000! Historically, it’s not rare to get snow in September. It’s just been a long time in Denver.

Having such a hot weekend may trick you into thinking this cold event won’t really happen. I would make plans to protect your garden this weekend, so you’re ready for preparations on Monday. If your garden is ready for picking, make sure to do that before Monday night.

This is a rapidly changing forecast. We will be keeping you updated all weekend on this wild forecast, as it could change the close we get to the cool down.