Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner and we are in for a scorching few days.

Friday we will head back into the low 90s after a very minor cool down to the 80s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday we will be very close to 100 degrees here in Denver, with many areas on the eastern plains getting into the triple digits.

Saturday we are looking at 99 in Denver, which would break the daily record high of 98 degrees from 2019. Sunday we expect to hit 98 degrees. That would also break a daily record high of 97 from 2013. Labor Day Monday we will still be hot with highs in the 90s, but should stay away from a record high.

The heat comes to an abrupt end on Tuesday as a powerful and cold low pressure system and front roll in from the north on Monday night. This will drag out temperatures down to the 40s and 50s across the Front Range! All of Colorado will see a massive temperature change in just 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday.

There will most likely be mountain snow on Tuesday. Snow in Denver is a little up in the air. It does look like we will get some precipitation, but if that is snow its too early too tell. If it does snow, it would be the first September snow since 2000!