JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bandimere family, of Bandimere Speedway, has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Jefferson County Department of Health. This comes on the same day Jefferson County’s health department filed an injunction after the “Stop The COVID Chaos” rally.

The lawsuit filed by the Bandimere family states, among other things, that the use of executive orders as demonstrated by Polis are unconstitutional.

Hundreds of people attended the “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally Tuesday night at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison to protest public health orders issued by the governor.

Despite statewide requirements to cap crowds at 175 people for outdoor events, hundreds of people filled the bleachers of the Colorado race track during the rally, many of whom were not wearing masks.

Speakers included members of the Bandimere family as well as Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican, and conservative pundit Michelle Malkin.

Neville and Malkin recently filed a lawsuit intended to block Polis’ executive orders but the Colorado Supreme Court refused to hear it, though Neville told the crowd it was filed again in district court Monday.

Earlier in the week, John Bandimere Jr. said he would file a similar lawsuit, “since Governor Polis has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority and, regardless, because his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders are unconstitutional.”

In July, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the speedway prior to an Independence Day event that was expected to draw thousands more than the crowd limits in place due to COVID-19.

Weeks later, the speedway reopened after reaching an agreement with Jefferson County Public Health.