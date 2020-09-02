Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a campaign to keep teenager drivers safe on the road. The new campaign is called “Keep Your License Safe.”
CDOT said the first year of driving is the most dangerous.
Between 2017 and 2019, an average of 82 young drivers were involved in deadly crashes each year.
The new campaign reminds young drivers not to use cellphones while behind the wheel, not to have passengers under 21 in the same vehicle and to always wear a seat belt.